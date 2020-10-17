Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 5.4%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.97. 1,805,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,245,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. 140166 upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

