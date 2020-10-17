Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $103,800.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.