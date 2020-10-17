CIBC Raises Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $16.50

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTMNF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Victoria Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.68.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

FTMNF opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.