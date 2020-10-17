Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 5.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 79,769 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 651,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,212,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $191.62. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

