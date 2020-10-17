CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFA opened at $10.35 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $356,031.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,877 shares of company stock worth $1,438,766. 21.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,019 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 20,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,000 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,395,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 896,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 684,092 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

