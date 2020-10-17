CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFA opened at $10.35 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $356,031.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,877 shares of company stock worth $1,438,766. 21.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
