Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFBK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Central Federal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Central Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 321.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 204,333 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Central Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Central Federal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Central Federal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CFBK opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 25.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Federal will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.