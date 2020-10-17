Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $224.83 and last traded at $224.39. 2,164,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,514,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.22.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.57.

The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,061,490 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carvana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

