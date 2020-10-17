Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Richard Glasier Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Redburn Partners lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

