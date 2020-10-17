Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Debra Bakker Acquires 208,000 Shares

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider Debra Bakker acquired 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,544.00 ($36,102.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 64.38 and a quick ratio of 64.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.23.

Get Carnarvon Petroleum alerts:

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.