CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $130.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $206,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,292 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,133. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 257,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 237.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $318,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

