Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New $245.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGJTF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from $217.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.50.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $169.31.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

