Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Short Interest Up 145.7% in September

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSFFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Capstone Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $1.17 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $470.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

