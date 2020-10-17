Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,891,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $79.22 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

