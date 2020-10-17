Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 1-Year High at $323.11

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $323.11 and last traded at $323.11, with a volume of 13038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 955,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,183,000 after acquiring an additional 539,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after acquiring an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 498,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,336,000 after acquiring an additional 350,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,266,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

