Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.31. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 635.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camping World by 1,657.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.