Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the September 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CSQ stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

