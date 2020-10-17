Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the September 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CSQ stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
