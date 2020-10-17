Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk Sells 5,000 Shares

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKE opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.21. Buckle Inc has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 277,577 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $3,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Buckle by 373.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 154,316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 83.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the first quarter worth about $879,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

