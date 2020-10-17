BTC Lite Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $38,197.37 and approximately $92.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.21 or 0.04839675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

