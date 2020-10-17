BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify stock opened at $1,067.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $997.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $853.61. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

