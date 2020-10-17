BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,433,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

Deere & Company stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $243.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

