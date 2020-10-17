BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sanofi by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

