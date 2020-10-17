BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 20.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

NYSE T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

