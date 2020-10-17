BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,389 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

