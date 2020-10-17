BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $284,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $2,647,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,119,340.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $17,471,906. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

