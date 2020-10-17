BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

