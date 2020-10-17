BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. HSBC decreased their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

