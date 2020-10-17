BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

