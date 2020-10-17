BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 491,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

