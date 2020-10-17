BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

