BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 162.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

