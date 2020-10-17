BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,973 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

