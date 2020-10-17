BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 353.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

