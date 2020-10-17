BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

GNL stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.