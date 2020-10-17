Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $90.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Brunswick by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brunswick by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 18.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 861,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after purchasing an additional 136,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.