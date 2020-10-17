Bruderman Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.