Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 55,108 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,108 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

