Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

