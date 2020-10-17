Bruderman Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

