BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth about $2,268,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth about $7,069,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth about $6,663,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 6,956.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 216,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $16.45 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.