Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $37.60

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NOVA opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

