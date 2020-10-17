Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Target Price at $4.00

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KZMYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

KZMYY opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

