Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $468,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,162 shares in the company, valued at $42,838,798.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $3,191,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 231,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 195,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 648,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $7,704,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.99. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

