Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Select Energy Services reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.53 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $6.65 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 264,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 764,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTTR opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.