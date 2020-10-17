Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.78. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.