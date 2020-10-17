Brokerages Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 156,233 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.34. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

