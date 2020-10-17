Brokerages Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

