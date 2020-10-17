Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSKR. National Securities began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FSKR opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

