Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

