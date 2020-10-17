Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average is $191.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.