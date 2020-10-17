Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $40.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. 140166 downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

